Buliah M. Slaugh (December 6, 1925 – April 25, 2019)

VERNAL, UT — Buliah M Slaugh, 93, formally of Manila passed away April 25, 2019 in Vernal. She was born December 6, 1925 in Vernal to Isaac Orson Burton and Theo Marie Rasmussen.

Buliah was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served as the nursery leader for 13 years in the McKinnon, Wyoming ward.

Buliah loved the outdoors. Her favorite activity was riding horses and she spent many hours riding with her husband. She loved gardening, camping and spending time with her family. She married Wesley Slaugh on October 12, 1942. They were married for 61 years.

Buliah is survived by her sons Clyde Slaugh (Carol) Birch Creek, Utah, Jesse Slaugh (Fran) Greendale, Utah Allen Slaugh (Mickie) Vernal, Utah; 26 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Buliah is preceded in death by her parents; husband Wesley; sons Calvin And Kenneth; granddaughters Delora and Joyce Slaugh; Emmalee Unferdorfer; grandsons Austin Thomas and Taylor Slaugh; brothers Jesse, Gareth, and Earl. Sister, Donna and Reva.

Funeral services for Buliah M. Slaugh will be conducted Saturday, May 4th, at 11 a.m. at the Manila Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. A viewing will be held form 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the Chapel. Burial will be at the Manila Cemetery under the direction of Blackburn and Sons Vernal Mortuary and Cremation Care.