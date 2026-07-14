Bunning Freight Station Gets a Visit From The Other Side

ROCK SPRINGS — Investigators with Stellar Paranormal believe at least four ghostly presences remain active inside the Bunning Freight Station following a recent two-hour walk-through investigation.

Ian Doak, a lead investigator with Stellar Paranormal, said the group’s approach differs from what viewers typically see on television, where he said footage is often exaggerated and crews may spend days filming to produce 30 minutes of usable content.

Jonye Morris opened the session with background on the history of Rock Springs and the train station before the investigation began. Sami and Ian Doak then led the walk-through as the evening’s lead investigators.

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“Everything can be faked,” Ian told the group, adding that he double-checks each reading before treating it as evidence.

Investigators carried REM-pods, K-II EMF meters and dowsing rods, devices they said detect changes in electromagnetic frequency or temperature that some believe may indicate a presence. They also used a spirit box, a device that scans radio frequencies and allegedly allows two-way communication with spirits. A simple bell allowed participants to ask yes or no questions, one ding for yes – two for no.

REM-pods and K-II EMF meters investigators used to communicate with spirits. A K-II EMF measures changes in electromagnetic field radiation.

Ian described the equipment as reacting to energy and frequency, calling the process more electrical than supernatural and comparing it to a science demonstration rather than a horror film. Ian described his belief that spirits can alter the energy around them and affect the devices, producing answers to questions investigators ask.

Throughout the investigation, participants asked whether anyone present had worked on the railroad, mined coal, driven a train or lived in the building. Investigators said names including Vivian, Walter, Michael, Jonathan, George, Caroline, Abigail and Jacob came through the devices or through their own impressions, with some responses confirmed by a single ring of the bell.

At one point, after a participant asked if anyone was touching his back, the bell rang once. Sami said she believed the contact came from a spirit she referred to as the “lady of the night,” a presence investigators had identified earlier as Vivian as a single ding rang out.

Upstairs, investigators said a presence was slower to respond than those on the main floor. When asked if it was Native American, the spirit box produced the word “Russia” after a pause.

Ian also described a past investigation in which his team initially believed it had recorded strong evidence of a presence, only to determine afterward that the sounds came from a neighbor doing woodworking in a nearby garage. He said the experience underscored the need to rule out mundane explanations before treating a reading as evidence.

Investigators cautioned throughout the night that not every reading from their equipment indicates a genuine presence.