Bunning Hall Freight Station Receives Acoustic Upgrades

ROCK SPRINGS — Thanks to a recent acoustic upgrade at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, not only is the facility more visually appealing but residents will definitely notice a difference in the sound quality.

Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency Main Street Manager Chad Banks said the project started Tuesday, September 27, and will wrap up today.

“Anyone who’s used the hall in the past, knows the acoustics are awful,” Banks said. “Not only is the building loud when a train passes, but just hearing folks or carrying on conversations can be difficult. Additionally, anyone that uses the space for a presentation is almost impossible to hear.”

The project included placing acoustic “fabric” in each of the former cargo door openings in Bunning Hall, Banks said. The fabric used is like a lightweight carpet designed to absorb sound. A carpet padding is applied directly to the existing openings and walls and then the fabric applied over top. The material is similar to what the Community Fine Arts Center has on its walls.

Since the building is owned by the city, the $8,000 project is being paid for by the City of Rock Springs and the fundings request was made as part of the 2022-2023 budget, Banks explained.

“The building has become such a big part of the community and is so well used, we want to make sure we’re constantly improving it and maintaining it,” Banks said.

According to Banks, the building hosts more than 100 events with attendance topping 10,000 each year. “That puts a lot of wear and tear on the space and these openings are just sheetrock,” Banks said. The sheetrock was easily damaged when decorations were put up or taken down.

“This fabric will prevent a lot of that and make the space look much better,” Banks said.

During the project itself, crews had to stop work so the freight station could host an event and then work resumed.