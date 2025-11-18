Bunning Park’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ Begins Nov. 29

ROCK SPRINGS — Bunning Park will host the free Christmas in the Park celebration and feature a display of more than 100,000 lights.

The first light ceremony takes place Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m., with the park being lit up nightly from 5:30 p.m. to midnight from Nov. 29 to Jan. 1, 2026. Downtown Rock Springs said the lighted park makes a festive atmosphere for family photos, festive gatherings, and holiday strolls. Every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 20 will feature live performances, food trucks, hot cocoa stations and free rides on the Lion’s Club Holiday Train.

The performance schedule is:

