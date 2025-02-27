Bureau of Land Management Issues Dry Creek Trona EIS

KEMMERER –– The Bureau of Land Management issued the final environmental impact statement analyzing the proposed Dry Creek Trona Mine Project south of Green River in Sweetwater County.

If approved, Pacific Soda, LLC, would be authorized to construct mine well fields, processing facilities, storage ponds, a co-generation facility, landfills for salt and lime, transportation facilities, natural gas and water pipelines and powerlines to mine and process materials from underground trona beds located 2,300 feet below the surface. The project is planned to employ 2,000 workers during construction and provide approximately 300 full time, high-paying jobs over the life of the mine.

The BLM has selected Alternative D as its Preferred Alternative which could potentially disturb 3,600 acres of private lands and 3,300 acres of public lands, with 93 acres administered by the State of Wyoming. Pacific Soda estimates there are approximately 117 million tons of recoverable trona within the proposed project area that could produce approximately 6 million metric tons of marketable soda ash and over 440,900 metric tons of baking soda annually.

A Notice of Availability will publish in Friday’s “Federal Register” to begin a 30-day public review period. Additional information, planning documents, and maps are available for review at the BLM National NEPA Register. The public review period ends March 31, 2025, after which the BLM may issue a decision on whether to approve the project.