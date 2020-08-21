Bureau of Land Management Seeks Help Cleaning up Fences near Pinedale

PINEDALE — Each year, the Bureau of Land Management celebrates National Public Lands Day by coordinating and participating in hundreds of outdoor clean up and improvement projects across the country.

This year, the Pinedale Field Office invites families, individuals, clubs and organizations to help install sage-grouse strike prevention markers and clean up a dilapidated fence on the Mesa near the intersection of Mesa Road and Anticline Road, southwest of Pinedale. The fence markers will deter sage-grouse-fence strikes on winter range. Picking up the decaying wire will reduce wildlife entanglements on winter range. The project is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to participate. Check-in begins at 8 am at the BLM Pinedale Field Office, located at 1625 W Pine Street. At 9 am, the group will travel to the site and start cleanup. This BLM community event will be completed by 4 pm.

Participants should wear proper work attire including long pants, sturdy shoes, hats, gloves and safety glasses as needed. Sunscreen and insect repellent are highly recommended. Face masks, hand sanitizer, drinking water, gloves, safety glasses and lunches will be provided. Participants will also receive a National Public Lands Day T-shirt, a participation certificate and a National Park access pass. Please help celebrate our public lands and work together to preserve and enjoy them.

National Public Lands Day began in 1994 with 700 volunteers and three sites and steadily increased in annual interest and participation. In recent years, more than 175,000 volunteers working at 2,237 sites in every state, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. Seven federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and state, regional and local governments participate in the annual day of learning, serving, playing and working in our public lands.

For more details about the PFO NPLD project, contact Doug Linn (307) 367-5302 or Joel Klosterman (307) 367-5388. For more information about BLM Wyoming, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming and follow us at: https://www.facebook.com/BLMWyoming.