Bureau of Land Management Sells Oil, Gas Leases for over $1.3 Million

CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming (BLM) raised more than $1.3 million in its September 24 quarterly oil and gas lease sale, facilitating economic opportunities and infrastructure investment in local communities. The BLM received bids on all eight parcels offered, totaling about 4,427 acres.

The BLM initially analyzed 155 parcels for this sale but deferred all but eight until a strategy for prioritization of leasing in sage-grouse habitat can be finalized. The eight parcels in this sale are not located within sage-grouse habitat.

The BLM is committed to minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission while continuing to deliver essential services to the public. As required by law, we are proceeding with our quarterly lease sales, which are now held online and have no associated public health risks. BLM offices in Wyoming are currently closed to the public, and the majority of BLM staff is working from home or on alternative work schedules to maximize visitor and employee safety.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources, and it does not authorize drilling. At this stage, the BLM applies standard terms and conditions and appropriate stipulations to each lease to protect other resources in the area. Before authorizing development on a lease, the BLM must approve a separate drilling permit based on further analysis of detailed site-specific plans and conditions.

To learn more about the sale and associated review process, visit our ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xda99. We will post a detailed results summary on the web within the coming week.

Wyoming is one of the nation’s top energy producers on public lands. In 2018, BLM Wyoming lease sales garnered nearly $117 million. About half of the revenue from Wyoming lease sales is disbursed to the State of Wyoming to fund state-determined priority projects. If a lease results in production, the associated royalties are also shared with the state.