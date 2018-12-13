Business Networking International Allows the Sweetwater County Workforce to Connect

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County workforce have a new way of connecting and networking with Business Networking International, or BNI, a weekly networking meeting for members and visitors to do just that– network.

The Rock Springs chapter of BNI is known as the County 4 Connectors. BNI is a weekly networking meeting, in which people can discuss their business goals and what types of customers they are looking for, and learn from each other.

BNI allows its members to gain more visibility and referrals for their respective businesses and projects.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The County 4 Connectors meet Thursdays at 11:30 am. For more information, visit their Facebook page.