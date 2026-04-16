Business Of The Month Award Winner Announced

Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co., winners of the first Business of the Month Award. Whiskey Goats staff member(left), Casey Evans (co-owner) and Jessica Evans (co-owner), Sheldon (Whiskey Goats mascot). Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has announced Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co. as the inaugural winner of the Downtown Rock Springs Business of the Month Award.

Located in the heart of downtown, Whiskey Goats has built a strong reputation for offering outdoor gear and apparel while creating a welcoming space. Their focus on adventure, lifestyle and community reflects the spirt of southwest Wyoming.

The URA launched the new award as a program that recognizes outstanding local businesses that go above and beyond and contribute to the vibrancy, charcaracter and economic vitality of downtown Rock Springs.

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“This inaugural round was incredibly competitive,” said Maria Mortensen, URA board chairwoman. “We received 25 nominations, and many of the businesses scored exceptionally high. Whiskey Goats stood out for their strong community presence, unique offerings, and the experience they bring to Downtown.”

The winner of the award will receive a feather flag and sandwich board to display outside their storefront for the month, social media recognition from Downtown Rock Springs platforms and a framed certificate for permanent display.

Nominations are reviewed and scored by the URA’s Economic Vitality Committee using a standardized rubric to ensure a fair selection process. The URA encourages the community to continue supporting local businesses and to participate in the program by submitting nominations. Nominations are accepted year-round and can be submitted at: DowntownRS.com

“This program is another way we can highlight the incredible businesses that make Downtown Rock Springs such a special place,” added Mortensen. “We’re excited to kick things off with Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co. and look forward to recognizing many more in the months ahead.”

