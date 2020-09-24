BUSINESSES! Sign Up for Whisler’s Community Trunk or Treat this Halloween

Costumes, candy, prizes and fun.

The 4th Annual Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac Community Trunk or Treat is all set for the Saturday of Halloween!

Whisler Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, 2020 from 12 – 5 pm

2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

RSVP by October 29th! 👇 DeAnna Hunter

(307) 362-5677

dhunter@whislerchevy.com

www.whislerchevy.com

More Information

Whisler would like to cordially invite local businesses and organizations to participate in this fun community event. This function serves as a great place for our children to “gather, connect, and enjoy the festivities”, so join us in bringing our community together for this family-friendly happening.

It promises to be another great year with over 500 community residents enjoying “Trunk or Treating”. This event is FREE to all participants.

We are hoping for 50 vendors this year. Participants who sign up will decorate their trunk and hand out candy or other individually wrapped novelties. This is open to organizations and businesses alike and is a great opportunity to see neat costumes, hand out candy, and showcase your business or group.

All that we ask is you provide candy or trinkets for the kids and a decorated trunk.

Event Day

All participants must stay the duration of the event (12pm-5pm)

Set-up is from 10am-11:45am

All participants must be ready to go by 11:45am



Guidelines

Please be prepared to distribute at least 500 individual pieces of candy to Trunk or Treaters

No gore- please keep decorations and costumes “kid friendly”

Please no real weapons- guns, knives, etc.

No open flames, fireworks, or flammable materials

Cars must be turned off for the duration of the event

No electricity will be available on site (if needed please use battery operated lights)

Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be in place- no games and people must be 6ft. apart.

Utilities

Self-sufficient cars, trucks, and booths only; no water or electricity provided.

Trash receptacles will be available.

If you would like a space please RSVP by October 29th

to DeAnna Hunter by phone/email/website (307) 362-5677

or dhunter@whislerchevy.com or www.whislerchevy.com.

🎃 Happy Halloween! We’ll see you there.

Follow Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac on Facebook here.