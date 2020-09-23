Busskohl Commits to San Diego State University

LYMAN — Brynlee Busskohl, Sweetwater Aquatics Team (SWAT) swimmer and senior at Lyman High School (LHS) has accepted scholarship and verbally committed to swim Division 1, at San Diego State University, under the direction of Mountain West Coach of the Year, Mike Schrader. The Aztecs are coming off of a Mountain West Championship team win, making them the best in this country.

Busskohl currently holds state records in Wyoming in the 100 Yard breaststroke, 100 meter breaststroke, 50 meter freestyle, and 100 meter backstroke. She is a two-year state champion, looking to three-peat this November in Laramie at the state swim meet. She holds school records for LHS in the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 breaststroke. She is also a member of two record relays, the 200 medley relay and and 200 free relay. She holds multiple pool records throughout the state as well. Busskohl has swam all four years in high school under the direction of head coach Rebecca Weston, 3A conference coach of the year in 2019.

In Busskohl’s USA season she swims for Sweetwater Aquatics Team (SWAT) in Green River, under the direction of Head Coach Randy Walker. The commute of 50 miles one way, sometimes 5-6 times a week hasn’t slowed Busskohl down, as she’s looking to repeat USA state champion there as well. There is no offseason for Busskohl. As soon as high school season ends she will begin the journey back to Green River to train, hitting the road at 4:30 am.

Busskohl chose San Diego because they are number one, both the team and coach. She looks forward to competing at sea level, versus close to 7,000 feet at home, being near the ocean, and never having to worry about being snowed in or having a swim meet or practice canceled due to snow. She plans to study kinesiology and become a sports trainer, and to swim in the next Olympics.

Busskohl would like to thank all her coaches who’ve worked with her over at LIS, LHS and SWAT. The camp coaches and staff at the university of Wyoming, Stanford University and University of Utah, friends, family and teammates and everyone who’s supported and encouraged her throughout the years. And huge thanks to her recruitment team of Tom (TJ) Johnson of Rawlins and Randy Walker of Green River.

“Without their work and devotion I wouldn’t have gotten such a good scholarship at the best swim school in the nation,” Busskohl said.