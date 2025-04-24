Busy Stretch Ahead for Green River and Rock Springs Soccer Teams

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, both Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams are entering a critical stretch that could impact postseason seeding in the 4A West.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs Hosts Riverton, Then Heads to Evanston

The Tigers are set to host Riverton today at Tiger Stadium, with the girls kicking off at 3 p.m. and the boys following at 5 p.m. Both games are conference matchups and will be livestreamed by TRN Media on The Radio Network Facebook page.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs enters the girls contest with a 2-6 record in the 4A West, sitting sixth in the standings. The Lady Wolverines (5-2-1) are currently second and will be looking to keep pace with conference-leading Kelly Walsh.

On the boys’ side, Rock Springs (5-3) remains third in the conference behind undefeated Jackson and one-loss Kelly Walsh. Riverton (3-4-1) is still in the postseason picture and will be aiming for an upset.

The Tigers will hit the road on Friday to face Evanston, with matches again at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Rock Springs’ boys will look to maintain their top-three position, while the girls aim to distance themselves from the bottom of the standings.

Green River Travels to Evanston and Riverton

Green River is on the road to end the week, beginning today in Evanston. The boys are scheduled for an early 1 p.m. start, followed by the girls at 5 p.m. The Wolves will then head to Riverton on Saturday, with games set for 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys).

The Lady Wolves are currently right behind Jackson in the standings at 5-4, and just ahead of Natrona County. Wins this weekend would help them hold on to a top-four seed and boost their momentum as the postseason approaches.

The boys, sitting at 3-5-1, are still within reach of Riverton in the standings. A pair of road wins would aid Green River in the hunt for stronger playoff positioning.

Standings at a Glance

In the girls division, Kelly Walsh leads the 4A West at 6-0-1, followed by Riverton (5-2-1), Jackson (6-2), Green River (5-4), and Natrona County (4-1-2). Rock Springs, Evanston, and Star Valley round out the bottom three.

On the boys’ side, Jackson remains perfect at 8-0, with Kelly Walsh (6-1) and Rock Springs (5-3) close behind. Green River and Riverton are knotted at three wins each, while Star Valley, Evanston, and Natrona County sit behind them.