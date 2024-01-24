Cade William Hautala (September 26, 2023-January 21, 2024)

Cade William Hautala, three months old, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born Sept. 26, 2023 in Rock Springs; the son of Bernard “Ben” Matthew Hautala and Carly Angela Rudelich.

“My baby was one of my biggest blessings. Cade was exactly what we needed to make our family whole. The light at the end of such a dark tunnel we were finding our way through. He was so beautiful. He was everything we could have ever hoped for. The missing puzzle piece. My beautiful son, you were loved by so many. We love you so much and will keep you in our hearts and memories until we see you again.”

Survivors include his parents, Ben and Carly Hautala of Rock Springs; two brothers, Drake Hautala of Rock Springs, and Deklyn Hautala of Rock Springs; paternal grandparents, Pat and Lisa Hautala, Mary Hautala, all of Rock Springs; maternal grandparents, Brenda Randall, and Diana Rudelich all of Rock Springs; great-grandparent, Tricia Ziemer of Medford, Oregon; three aunts, Abby Hautala, Hailey Hautala, and Kala Hautala; four uncles, Brian Hautala and wife Kaite, Trevor Hautala and companion Lexie Spruell, Joel Randall and wife Jessica Adame, and Zach Rudelich; seven cousins, Jack Randall, Kain Randall, Serenity Adame, Kayden Weeks, Sylas Hautala, Riley Hautala, Rory Hautala; several great-aunts and great uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles “Chuck” Rudelich; great maternal grandparents, Felix and Bonnie Randall; great maternal grandparents, Charles “Chuck” and Alice Rudelich; great paternal grandparents, Ben and Marian Hautala and David Ziemer; great uncle, Jason Jelaca.

Cremation will take place. A vigil with rosary will be conducted at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan.29, 2023 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at the church. Graveside services and Inurnment will be at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Cade’s memory to FBO Account for the Hautala Boys, Trona Valley Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

