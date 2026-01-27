Caden Barnett to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

Caden Barnett. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

LARAMIE — Former Wyoming offensive lineman Caden Barnett will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday night, marking his second postseason all-star appearance this month.

Barnett, an All-Mountain West selection, previously competed in the Hula Bowl earlier in January. He will represent the West squad in the 101st playing of the East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. MT kickoff and will be televised on NFL Network.

Barnett started all 12 games at guard for the Cowboys this season and also spent three seasons playing tackle during his Wyoming career. He was the highest-graded guard in the Mountain West this season according to Pro Football Focus and earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors. Barnett led the Cowboys with 80 knockdowns and was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week in Week 9.

A multi-year contributor for the Cowboys, Barnett appeared in 48 career games with 34 starts.

