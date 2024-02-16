Cahill and Sagastume Sign to Play Baseball Against Eachother in the UMAC

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School students Kyle Cahill and Jayson Sagastume signed to play baseball at the next level last Friday. Cahill signed with the North Central University Rams and Sagastume signed with the Northland College Lumberjacks. Both colleges are in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) so these two students will likely face each other at the next level.

Cahill has been with the 307 Spartans since he was 12 years old. In the seven years he’s been a Spartan, he has been the primary catcher since the beginning. His head coach with the 307 Spartans, Michael Walker, had nothing but high praise for Cahill.

“He has been a huge part of this team. I’ve watched him grow and work his tail off since day one. His work ethic and knowledge of the game continues to grow, which has put him in a position to carry on his career at the next level. Kyle has earned every little bit of this success, and I can’t wait to see what he does at North Central University.”

Jayson Sagastume signing to play baseball with the Northland College Lumberjacks

Sagastume has been playing for the Rock Springs Stallions American Legion team and this upcoming year will be his third year with the team, all of which he played on the varsity squad. Stallions Manager, Rocky Rondinelli also had some kind words on Sagastume and the type of player he has been.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am for Jayson and his amazing family. Jayson is the true definition of overcoming and persevering. He has been an absolute delight from the moment he came to the gym on day one, three years ago. He works extremely hard and is a very coachable kid. He has fit right in with this group. His parents, Nelson and Veronica are absolute amazing people and they have raised an absolute stud. This marks the ninth player from our Rock Springs Legion program that has gone onto the college level to play baseball in the past seven years. I am so extremely proud of Jayson and his incredible family.”

We wish Cahil and Sagastume the best of luck in their upcoming journeys and look forward to see these two face off in the upcoming years with their new teams.