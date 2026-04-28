Caitlyn Danielle Courtney (October 18, 1994 – April 21, 2026)

Caitlyn Danielle Courtney, 31, passed away in Salt Lake City on April 21, 2026. Born Caitlyn Danielle Alter to Connie and William Alter on October 18, 1994, in Rock Springs; she was better known as Caity. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her dark humor, ability to make friends with all people, and her poetry.

Caity and I talked about how to write her obituary over the last few months, and she told me not to describe her as lighting up a room when she walked in or she would haunt me. LOL! Yet I do think Caity lit up a room, but Caity was a black light that allowed you to see the hidden gems that white light hides. Those were the people that Caity was drawn towards.

Caity was not supposed to be able to have a child after her first round of severe medical issues, yet she was blessed with two beautiful children. Zeppelin and Theodora were her miracles. Caity was in the process of getting her CNA license to provide a better life for her children.

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Caity is survived by her children Zeppelin Courtney and Theodora Courtney; her parents Connie Alter and William Alter; siblings Michelle Harryman and Daphne Irwin; nephew Zachary Mills, his 2 sons Collin Campos and Connor Mills; nieces Elizabeth Mills and her daughter Marcie, and Alorna Irwin. She is also survived by aunts Carol Anderson, Candace Bybee, Cynthia and Gary Shultz, Carla and Bryce Adams, Cheryl and Jerry Burgess; along with many aunts and uncles, cousins, and great cousins.

Caity is preceded in death by her Grandmother Dot Bybee; Grandfather Thomas Bybee, Uncles James Daniels, Thomas Bybee, and Robert Bybee; and Aunt Elaine Brauburger.

A Celebration of Life event has not yet been decided upon.

Caitlyn’s kidneys were accepted for transplant. Two people’s lives have been saved and it’s a profound gift.

Caitlyn already was leaving behind a powerful legacy with her kids and your family, and this just adds to her story of creating miracles while here. May the Lord bless Theo and Zeppelin and you and your sisters. May he also bless these people that Caitlyn and your family have graciously and lovingly given the gift of life.