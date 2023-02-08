California Man Arrested in Sweetwater County for Multi-State Domestic Disturbance

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 28-year-old California man was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) in Sweetwater County for allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend and stabbing her in the leg after sneaking into her commercial truck.

On February 4 at 12:46 p.m., WHP troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.

WHP Troopers located the vehicle parked within the eastbound Bitter Creek Rest Area on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County. As the occupants were interviewed, it was discovered that the male was not supposed to be in the commercial truck.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The female driver told troopers that the male was her ex-boyfriend and had entered her vehicle without her knowledge in California. She said he had physically and sexually abused her in the truck over the past several days while she was transporting the commercial cargo. She also stated he stabbed her in the leg,” the release states.

As the male was interviewed, he initially gave false information about his name to conceal his identity. He was identified as Alejandro Delgado, 28, of Bakersfield, California, who had an active warrant for his arrest out of California.

Delgado was arrested for an alleged felony NCIC warrant for no bond, full extradition for parole violation out of Bakersfield, California, and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer. He was booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.