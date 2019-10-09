California Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Near Moorcroft

By
PRESS RELEASE
-
152
Views
A California man was killed Monday evening in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Moorcroft.

MOORCROFT — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 169 on Interstate 90 east of Moorcroft, Wyoming on Monday morning, according to a report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Around 7:34 p.m., WHP troopers were dispatched to the area on the report of a one-vehicle rollover. According to the report, a 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle entered the median before the driver over-corrected to the right and then to the left before overturning.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 57-year-old Woodland Hills, California resident David Segal. Segal was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 127th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 91 in 2018, 111 in 2017, and 95 in 2016 to date.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR