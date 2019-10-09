California Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Near Moorcroft

MOORCROFT — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 169 on Interstate 90 east of Moorcroft, Wyoming on Monday morning, according to a report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Around 7:34 p.m., WHP troopers were dispatched to the area on the report of a one-vehicle rollover. According to the report, a 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle entered the median before the driver over-corrected to the right and then to the left before overturning.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 57-year-old Woodland Hills, California resident David Segal. Segal was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 127th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 91 in 2018, 111 in 2017, and 95 in 2016 to date.