Call for Artists Made for Upcoming Makers Market

ROCK SPRINGS – A call for artists is being issued for the upcoming Artists and Makers Market in Rock Springs.

A fourth Artists and Makers Market is scheduled to take place at Bunning Hall March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists interested in selling their wares at the market are requested to apply for space by Feb. 26. Late applicants will be considered if event space is available. Applications can be found at the Downtown Rock Springs office at the Bunning Freight Station Building, the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) or the CFAC’s website. The event is open to artists and crafters, as well as specialty food vendors. All items must be original and made by hand.

The event came about as part of Rock Springs Arts Month, a monthlong celebration highlighting fine and performing arts in Rock Springs. It was developed by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency with help from the CFAC. The first Artists and Makers Market was hosted to give local creatives a venue to sell their work, which included paintings, photography, quilts, handcrafted home décor, glass art, pottery and baked goods. The entire month features a series of public performances, classes, and exhibitions highlighting different arts.