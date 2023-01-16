Callie Jo Mathews (November 16, 1991 – January 12, 2023)

Callie Jo Mathews, 31, died on January 12, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on November 16, 1991 in Roosevelt, Utah, the daughter of Dan and Joetta Mathews.

Callie was a beautiful soul and everyone that met her could see it.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She loved to dance, listen to music, and watch all her favorite movies over and over again. She loved being outside, no matter the weather. Callie would go camping with her family and smile as she would ride on the back of 4-wheelers. She would go outside at night in the dead of winter with no shoes on just to swing and scream and listen to music. Callie was wild and fierce and so very loved. She truly never met a stranger and made sure everyone in her neighborhood could expect a random visit and would have a cold glass of milk prepared for her. Callie loved her family and loved being able to spend as much time as she could with them. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her parents Dan and Joetta Mathews; sisters Felisha Fletcher, Kelsi Muir, Stormie Ward; brother T.J. Mathews; brother-in-laws Brandon Muir, Kenny Ward, Nicholas Fletcher; paternal grandparents Claude and AnnaLee Mathews; four nieces; eight nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Delmore and Georgetta Ivie, and two cousins Robert and Russell Johnson.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will take place at noon Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Altamont Mt. Emmons Cemetery, 3700 N 16500 W Altamont, UT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fox Funeral Home to help the family cover funeral expenses.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.