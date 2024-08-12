Calling All Artists for 2024 Battle on the Green

Quick Draw Competition – Win cash and prizes! The competition takes place in the Green River on Expedition Island.

Register at the Green River Recreation Center, onsite or call Raime Drake at 307-872-0514

