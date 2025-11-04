Calvin Blake Brown (August 27, 1988 – October 22, 2025)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Calvin Blake Brown, who passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2025 at the age of 37.

Calvin was born to Julie and Jack Brown on August 27, 1988, and grew up in South Ogden & Washington Terrace, Utah and Rock Springs. While growing up, he took pride in being the protector of his younger two brothers. He was also great at embarrassing his brothers, as is a big brother’s job to do, to ensure they didn’t get too full of themselves. The Brown Boys were a force to be reckoned with, and they will greatly miss their big brother.

Calvin was a jack of all trades. He was very good with his hands and was willing to help anyone with a project around their home or on any vehicles that may need repaired. He was planning to open his own plumbing business so he could continue to help those in need at a fair price.

He loved to cook, play video games, and play card games and board games with his family, especially with his Nana and Papa, building things with his hands, camping, fishing, riding ATV’s, and playing pool. He met his wife and mother of his children, Kelsie, at a pool tournament. They were later married on August 10, 2019.

Calvin’s happiest days were the days his children were born. He was a passionate father and adored his children, Alara and Gideon more than life itself. He was very involved with his children and tried to ensure they had fun no matter what they were doing and made sure to share his love of video games, board games and the outdoors with them. He was always willing to get silly and sing and dance with them. He loved teaching them both to fish and was so excited and proud when Alara caught her first fish all by herself. Gideon has his daddy’s big, beautiful smile and will get rough and tough with the best of them, just like his dad would. Calvin was also a proud animal parent to his cat Kozilek, and his two dogs Crowley and Amara.

He loved the outdoors. He was always out fishing or riding his ATV in the mountains. One of his favorite ATV trips was up in the Uinta Mounts when he and Alara attended his brother Taylor’s wedding. He spoke about that trip often and bought a side-by-side shortly after that trip so he could take his entire family with him to explore more trails in the mountains. He returned to that site and many others in the Unita Mountains with his kids and other loved ones to share his love for the outdoors with those he held near and dear to his heart.

Calvin loved fiercely and looked after all of his family members to the best of his ability. We will all remember him fondly and miss him, his infectious laugh, and his smile more than words can express.

Calvin is survived by his wife Kelsie and his two children, Alara and Gideon; his mother Julie Brown; his brothers Trenton(April) Brown and Taylor(Chyanne) Brown; his grandmother Nancy Russell; his niece and nephew Addison and Quinten; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Brown; his brother Derrick Michael Brown; grandparents Rose and Calvin Johnson; grandfather Steven Russell; grandfather Jack Sr.; his aunt Cynthia Gines; his great-grandparents Fern and Ernie Hanson.

Anyone who loved and cared for Calvin is welcome to join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, November 8th at 12:30pm at his favorite place, his grandmother Nancy’s home (address listed below): 20 s. 100 e. Morgan, Utah 84050.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, please know that you are not alone and help is available. You can connect with people who will listen and support you by calling or texting 988 anytime in the US.