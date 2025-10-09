Calvin Donald Hampton (June 29,1959 – October 2, 2025)

Calvin Donald Hampton (Donnie), 66, died October 2, 2025, at the University of Utah due to a lengthy illness. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Hampton was born on June 29, 1959 in Cody. He was the son of Dorothy Franklin and Ruben Lorenz.

Calvin attended schools in Rock Springs including Western Wyoming Community College.

Calvin worked at John Bunning Transfer as a truck driver and Halliburton as a bulk plant operator for several years.

Calvin was a fun-loving person who cared about nature. His interests included the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, building computers and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed and will always be remembered for his gentle and kind heart along with his way to make people laugh and the love for his animals.

Survivors include his long-term companion of 20 years, Dianne Shaw and her son Cody Shaw; former wife Pamela Brown along with their children; daughter Alicia Hampton and two sons, Joshua Hampton and CD Hampton, and God daughter Ashley Cisco; three sisters, JoLynn DePoyster and husband Jerry, Shera Lorenz Minor and husband Paul, Debbie Hancock; brother Robert Lorenz and wife Janice; grandkids Lilly and Elijah Arnwine, Jill Hampton and Channing Cisco; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kim Lorenz, Cindy Smith and Rodney Hampton.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at his request.