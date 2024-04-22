Calvin Franklin Johnson (January 29, 1942 – April 19, 2024)

Calvin Franklin Johnson, 82, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away at his home on April 19, 2024 as the result of a recent illness.

Calvin was born January 29, 1942 in East LeRoy (Battle Creek), Michigan to Frederick David and Myrtle Viola (DePlanche) Johnson. He was a proud Army Veteran and was honorably discharged in July 1962. Calvin married the love of his life, Rose L. (Richan) Johnson on December 10, 1971. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2018.

He worked in many different lines of work in his life before his medical retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing pool, spending time with, and playing cards/dice, with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his sons, Jack Brown and James Brown; his daughters, Linda (Brown) Jamali (Steve Ehlers), Michelle (Johnson) Gallegos, and daughter-in-law Vicki Johnson, many nieces and nephews and his brothers/sisters-in-laws (they were much more than just “in-laws” to him). He was a proud papa/grandpa to 19 grandchildren; Roya(Karl), Eric Biezchan, Sanya(Clint), Mina(Justin), Calvin(Kelsie), Parisah(Cory), Jesse, Jennifer, Michael(Annette), Trenton, Taylor, Celina(CJ), Alex, Bryanna, Corby(McKenzie), Echo, Ryley, Elijah and Kaylee; and 23 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his siblings Eleanor, George, Luetta and Linda; one son, David Lee Johnson, one daughter, Cynthia RaNee Johnson Gines, and one grandson, Derrick Brown.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow at Fox Crematory.

There will be a luncheon following the service, at 1:30 pm, at The Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.