Camel Nelson Olah (February 15, 1963 – April 1, 2023)

Camel Nelson Olah passed away peacefully, following a sudden illness, on April 1, 2023, at The Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs, Wyoming, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born February 15, 1963, in San Francisco, California; the son of William J. Olah and Jo Ann Partington Olah.

Camel lived in Winnemucca, Nevada, until he was five years old and then became a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He married Billie Phillips in 1986, and they had one daughter Cammie Olah, and she had one daughter, Alyson Hunter. They later divorced but remained the best of friends.

Camel worked for the Wyoming Highway Department of Transportation for many years and was the voice of the road and travel report. He also worked at Zanetti Prestige and Collision.

He was currently employed at White Mountain Mining. He loved working there and helped out in every position.

He never met a stranger. He was loved by so many. He was often the life of the party. He was a good listener and conversationalist. He was an amateur expert who could talk at length about science, history, geology, geography, and astronomy.

He loved Star Trek and anything about space. He was the kind of guy who would give you a ride, pull you out of a ditch, or help you move. He spent most of his time helping out his family and friends.

Camel was a dedicated coast-to-coast listener. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan and never missed a game on the radio. He had a passion for gold that was influenced by his father.

Camel loved music. A few of his favorite bands were Boston, Rush, Third Eye Blind, Angels & Airwaves and U2. He was a talented artist who painted beautiful landscapes. He adored his pets, Elvis and Maggie, and loved all animals.

He dearly loved his mother and had a very special place in his heart for his granddaughter, Aly Hunter.Camel was a true adventurer; he was always up for a road trip, a quad ride, or to go exploring. He knew the backroads, landmarks, and history of Southwest Wyoming. He loved the mountains, and some of the best times of his life were hiking in the Wind River Range.

He was a kind, unique, non-judgmental soul who made this world more interesting. He lived life to the fullest on his own terms. Camel had friends from every walk of life, and he will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his mother Jo Ann Olah of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Cammie Olah and companion Heath Lehmann of Giddings, Texas; two sisters, Joette Olah of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jana Allen and husband Michael of Woodinville, Washington; one granddaughter, Alyson Hunter of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one uncle, Jim Partington and wife Donna of Carson City, Nevada; one nephew, Jamison Ravenwood and wife Arielle of Bellevue, Washington; one niece, Layne Mathis of Woodinville, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Olah; maternal grandmother, Jeanette Partington; several aunts; uncles and cousins.

Celebrate Cam’s life by helping a friend, taking a hike, supporting the Wyoming Cowboys, or donating to your favorite animal shelter.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.