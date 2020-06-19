Cameron David Jones (July 17, 1992 – June 15, 2020)

Cameron David Jones, 27, of Commerce City, Colorado, passed away on June 15, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.

He was born on July 17, 1992 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Valerie Telck and David Jones.

Cameron attended school in Aurora, Colorado and graduated from Gateway High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

His interests included fishing, camping, video games and he loved many different sports teams and proudly wore many various jerseys showing his love of the sports. The most important thing to Cameron was his family and friends. He loved visiting his grammy in Rock Springs.

Cameron’s first priority in life was family, he always went out of his way to keep in touch. Cameron was a young man who would give the shirt off his back and his last penny to anyone who was in need. His smile would light up any room he entered, the energy that he held brought comfort and endless love to anyone around him. His laugh and sense of humor was a way to lighten the world. He could give you a hug that warmed your soul and made you go back for more. He treasured his long time girl-friend Rachel Cotton-Kent, and had started plans for asking her to be his wife.

Survivors include his mother Valerie Telck and step-father Joseph Tarufelli of Wheat Ridge Colorado, step-sister Jenifer Sierra of Lakewood, Colorado, his aunt Nancy Holmquist of Forsyth, Montana, his uncle William Telck of Rock Springs, Wyoming, his aunt Laura Telck-Ovando of Aurora, Colorado, cousins Courtney Holmquist of Billings, Montana, Stephanie Hein of Forsyth, Montana, Dr. Richard Telck of Prescott Valley, Arizona, his longtime girlfriend Rachel Cotton-Kent of Commerce City, Colorado, future mother in-law Angie Kent of Henderson, Colorado, future brother in-law CJ Kent of Henderson, Colorado and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a wonderful extended Taurufelli family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Barbara Telck of Rock Springs, and his aunt Lonnie Woudenberg of Taylorsville, Utah.

Following cremation at All States Cremation, a small celebration service will be conducted on Saturday, June 27, from 11 am to 1 pm at Suzie’s, 4880 Van Gordan, Unit 400.

Please remember to wear masks.