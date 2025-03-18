Cameron James Elkin (May 5, 1987 – March 12, 2025)

Cameron James Elkin, a loving husband, devoted family man, and cherished friend, passed away tragically on March 12, 2025, in Cheyenne, following an accidental fall at home. He passed away later at the hospital.

He was born on May 5, 1987, in Raton, New Mexico. His personality was as vibrant as the day he was born on Cinco de Mayo, a day marked by celebrations of resilience and adaptability, which resonated beautifully with his own outlook on life, perfectly mirroring the spirit he brought to every aspect of his life.

He leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of many. Cameron was married to his adoring wife, Erin, for 10 beautiful years, a relationship that flourished over their 20 plus years together. Their connection was a remarkable testament to love’s power, filled with laughter, commitment, and adventure. Cameron was recognized not only for his unwavering support of Erin but also for the genuine joy he shared with family and friends. Cameron loved being a BIG brother to Kevin. They had a very special bond, that included Cameron’s role as playmate, protector, and fun brother. They were always there for each other. His boundless energy and ability to connect with those around him made every gathering brighter, and every moment shared more meaningful.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Cameron dedicated his professional life to E-commerce Fraud Prevention as a supervisor, where his diligence, fairness, empathy and consistency earned the respect and appreciation of his colleagues. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Marketing from the University of Wyoming. He navigated his career with intellect and poise, ever committed to helping others.

An avid outdoorsman, Cameron’s weekends were often spent exploring the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, where hiking was but one of the many joys he experienced alongside beloved family and friends. He loved pheasant hunting with his dog, Scout, and relished quiet moments fishing, especially fly fishing alongside his father, where the whispers of the water and the thrill of the catch forged deeper bonds. Cameron embraced the wonders of nature and his passion for the great outdoors was infectious. He enjoyed hunting elk, deer, and antelope across the rugged beauty of Wyoming. Snowboarding with Erin and friends added another layer of excitement to his adventurous spirit. Cameron and Erin loved traveling together to so many places. Together they painted their world with love and laughter. Cameron adored spending time with Erin, whether it was snowboarding down the slopes, hiking the scenic trails, or simply enjoying each other’s company in quiet moments. They were partners in life, and their bond was a testament to enduring love.

His vibrant personality was a blend of kindness, intelligence, and strength; he was a man with a warm smile, ever ready for an interesting conversation or for a spontaneous adventure. Those who were fortunate enough to know him will remember his joyful disposition, his talent and interest in many sports. Whether reminiscing with family, or striking up a conversation with anyone, he had an unparalleled gift for making people feel welcome and cherished. He was more than a friend; he was a confidant, a mentor, and someone who helped others see the beauty in life’s little moments. He had a love of playing all types of games with his family and friends. He enjoyed trying new recipes and cooking, especially all types of spicy foods, he had the ability to tolerate and enjoy the hottest flavors.

Cameron is survived by his devoted wife, Erin Elkin; his parents, John and Ailene Elkin; his brother, Kevin Elkin; his mother-in-law, Julie Toman; his Uncle and Aunt, Harry and Sherri Elkin; his Uncle’s Clinton Bugg and Jeff Nucey; Uncle and Aunt, Paul and Cindy Berry; Great Uncle and Aunt, Clifford and Mary Madison; Great Aunt, Barbara Cast; numerous cousins and lifelong friends each touched by his love, kindness and warmth.

He joins the beloved family members who have departed; Grandparents, Harry and Betty Elkin (Marakis); Grandparents, Jim and Doris Bugg (Foote); Aunt, Gerrie Perry (Elkin). While their absence is deeply felt, their spirts live on as guardians of Cameron’s legacy.

Cameron James Elkin was a wonderful baby, child, teenager, and adult, he was a pleasure to raise and be with as he became a remarkable man. His laughter, kindness and passion for life transcended everyday moments and cultivated bonds that will endure eternally. He filled our lives with laughter, joy and fun. His life was a tapestry woven from love, adventure, and laughter, and while we mourn his passing, we celebrate the vibrant spirt he radiated and the indelible marks he left on our hearts.

Join the family for an informal celebration of life Saturday June 14, 2025, at the Expedition Island Pavillion in Green River from 1-9 p.m. The family will have food provided and refreshments will be available. A DJ will be providing music. Please come celebrate Cameron’s life and share your memories.

The family respectfully request donations be made in Cameron’s memory to Cheyenne or Green River Animal Shelter or Humane Society; Cameron loved all animals, especially his beloved dogs.

Please also plant a tree or something and as it grows and thrives to remember Cameron.

In the gentle shadows of sadness that accompany his passing, we take solace in the vibrant memory of Cameron—an individual whose love and laughter painted the canvas of countless lives, whose spirit of adventure ignited inspiration in others, and whose legacy will forever resonate in the hearts of those he left behind. As we remember Cameron James Elkin, we celebrate a life so well-lived, a spirit so brightly shone, and a love that will remain everlasting.