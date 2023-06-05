Cami Ann Braden (March 28, 1977 – May 31, 2023)

Cami Ann Braden, 46, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for three years and long-time former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born March 28, 1977 in Logan, Utah; the daughter of Ronald Craig Braden and Marilyn Claire Young.

Ms. Braden attended schools in Green River and was a 1995 graduate of Green River High School.

She worked for Applebee’s for three years as a server. Cami also worked at Marty’s for one year as a server.

She enjoyed spending time with her family her daughter and her cat Moo – Moo; Cami loved being creative in many ways such as wood working; card making; mowing and taking care of her yard to perfection; Cami was a selfless mother who dedicated her life around her daughter Chelsea. She also took care of her mother the best she could and didn’t expect anything in return. She was a strong fearless breast cancer survivor. She was so special and loving to her mom; dad; daughter; brothers; sisters; nieces; nephews; coworkers and friends. To know Cami was to love her. She will be welcomed into heaven by our Lord and her sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Chelsea Claire Andersen of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Jason Craig Braden and John Whitney Braden both of Green River, Wyoming; eight nieces, Leigha Braden; Elizabeth Braden; Jayla Braden; Isabelle Montoya; Gracie Montoya; Alise Pehrson; Elliott Braden; Benni Braden; two nephews, Braden Connolly; Colten Pehrson and her furry cat Moo-Moo.

She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Monica Braden; Cheri Braden; Chrystal Braden and one niece Maicy Braden.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center,120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.