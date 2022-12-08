Campaign Finance Reports Show Some Candidates Spent Big Bucks

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s been a month since the General Election took place and the campaign finance reports and amendments have been filed for all Sweetwater County candidates.
We took at look at campaign finance reports from some of the bigger races to see what kinds of contributions and expenditures were made. Those reports included the Rock Springs Mayor, Green River Mayor, Sweetwater County Commission, Treasurer, and Sheriff’s candidates.
While some candidates spent between $2,000 to $3,000, several spent more than $20,000. All of the campaign finances reports are available at the Sweetwater County Clerks Office for review.
Please note that personal contributions include those made by the candidate and their family members. Individual contributions are from individual people. The “combined totals” listed below are the general and primary election contributions added together.
While we sifted through a lot of contribution and expenditure reports, we focused on the candidates that were successful in the Primary Election and advanced to the General Election.
Here’s what we found:
Rock Springs Mayor’s Race
Matthew Jackman
General Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $19,326.22
Personal contributions: $19,326.22
Primary Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $13,925.82
Personal contributions: $13,925.82
Combined total: $33,252.04
Max Mickelson
General Election
Total contributions: $7,460
Total expenditures: $6,819.93
Personal contributions: $6,000
Individual contributions: $900
Anonymous contributions: $560
Primary Election
Total contributions: $6,000
Total expenditures: $5,809.92
Personal contributions: $5,500
Individual contributions: $500
Combined total: $13,460
GR Mayor’s Race
Pete Rust
General Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $0
Primary Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $1,310.50
Personal contributions: $1,310.50
Combined total: $1,310.50
Mark Peterson
General Election
Total contributions: $651
Total expenditures: $1,990
Personal contributions: $651
Primary Election
Total contributions: $1,327
Total expenditures: $0
Personal contributions: $1,327
Combined total: $1,978
Sweetwater County Treasurer‘s Race
Democrat Joe Barbuto
General Election
Total contributions: $9,494
Total expenditures: $8,299.72
Personal contributions: $5,000
Individual contributions: $2,995
Political parties: $1,300
Anonymous: $100
Unitemized contribution (less than $100 pooled donation): $99
Primary Election
Total contributions: $1,265
Total expenditures: $8,693.11
Personal contributions: $1,000
Individual contributions: $265
Combined total: $10,759
Republican Mark Cowan
General Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $2,350.87
Personal contributions: $2,350.87
Primary Election
Total contributions: $8,693.11
Total expenditures: $8,893.11
Personal contributions: $8,693.11
Individual contributions: $200
In-kind contributions: $1,800
Combined total: $11,043.98
Sweetwater County Commission Race
Republican Keaton West
General Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $50
Personal contributions: $50
Primary Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $4,518.69
Personal contributions: $3,418.69
Individual contributions: $1,100
Combined total: $4,568.69
Republican Island Richards
General Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $1,139.95
Personal contributions: $1,139.95
Primary Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $22,894.89
Personal contributions: $5,951.66
Individual contributions: $3,272.23
PAC contribution: $5,000
Anonymous contributions: $160
Unitemized contribution: $3,060
Combined total: $24,034.84
Republican Robb Slaughter
General Election
Total contributions: $100
Total expenditures: $50
Individual contributions: $100
Primary Election
Total contributions/expenditures: $9,746
Personal contributions: $7,591
Individual contributions: $1,400
Unitemized contributions: $755
Combined total: $9,846
Sweetwater County Sheriff‘s Race
Republican John Grossnickle
General Election
Total: $12,222.77
Personal contributions: $5,467.12
Individual contributions: $3,000
In-kind contributions: $3,755.65
Primary Election
Total contributions: $15,076.63
Total expenditures: $12,163.17
Personal contributions: $559.55
Individual contributions: $10,017.94
Anonymous contributions: $1,220
In-kind contributions: $754.14
Unitemized contributions: $2,525
Combined total: $27,299.40
Independent Chris Sutton
General Election
Total contributions: $7,414.56
Total expenditures: $7,142.02
Personal contributions: $4,294.57
Individual contributions: $3,149.79
Primary Election:
Total: $0
Combined total: $7,414.56
Primary Election notable:
Republican Dwane Pacheco (Sheriff’s candidate)
Total contributions/expenditures: $26,635.70
Personal contributions: $5,627.70
Individual contributions: $20,702
Anonymous contribution: $306