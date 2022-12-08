Campaign Finance Reports Show Some Candidates Spent Big Bucks

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s been a month since the General Election took place and the campaign finance reports and amendments have been filed for all Sweetwater County candidates.

We took at look at campaign finance reports from some of the bigger races to see what kinds of contributions and expenditures were made. Those reports included the Rock Springs Mayor, Green River Mayor, Sweetwater County Commission, Treasurer, and Sheriff’s candidates.

While some candidates spent between $2,000 to $3,000, several spent more than $20,000. All of the campaign finances reports are available at the Sweetwater County Clerks Office for review.

Please note that personal contributions include those made by the candidate and their family members. Individual contributions are from individual people. The “combined totals” listed below are the general and primary election contributions added together.

While we sifted through a lot of contribution and expenditure reports, we focused on the candidates that were successful in the Primary Election and advanced to the General Election.

Here’s what we found:

Rock Springs Mayor’s Race

Matthew Jackman

General Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $19,326.22

Personal contributions: $19,326.22

Primary Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $13,925.82

Personal contributions: $13,925.82

Combined total: $33,252.04

Max Mickelson

General Election

Total contributions: $7,460

Total expenditures: $6,819.93

Personal contributions: $6,000

Individual contributions: $900

Anonymous contributions: $560

Primary Election

Total contributions: $6,000

Total expenditures: $5,809.92

Personal contributions: $5,500

Individual contributions: $500

Combined total: $13,460

GR Mayor’s Race

Pete Rust

General Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $0

Primary Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $1,310.50

Personal contributions: $1,310.50

Combined total: $1,310.50

Mark Peterson

General Election

Total contributions: $651

Total expenditures: $1,990

Personal contributions: $651

Primary Election

Total contributions: $1,327

Total expenditures: $0

Personal contributions: $1,327

Combined total: $1,978

Sweetwater County Treasurer‘s Race

Democrat Joe Barbuto

General Election

Total contributions: $9,494

Total expenditures: $8,299.72

Personal contributions: $5,000

Individual contributions: $2,995

Political parties: $1,300

Anonymous: $100

Unitemized contribution (less than $100 pooled donation): $99

Primary Election

Total contributions: $1,265

Total expenditures: $8,693.11

Personal contributions: $1,000

Individual contributions: $265

Combined total: $10,759

Republican Mark Cowan

General Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $2,350.87

Personal contributions: $2,350.87

Primary Election

Total contributions: $8,693.11

Total expenditures: $8,893.11

Personal contributions: $8,693.11

Individual contributions: $200

In-kind contributions: $1,800

Combined total: $11,043.98

Sweetwater County Commission Race

Republican Keaton West

General Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $50

Personal contributions: $50

Primary Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $4,518.69

Personal contributions: $3,418.69

Individual contributions: $1,100

Combined total: $4,568.69



Republican Island Richards

General Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $1,139.95

Personal contributions: $1,139.95

Primary Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $22,894.89

Personal contributions: $5,951.66

Individual contributions: $3,272.23

PAC contribution: $5,000

Anonymous contributions: $160

Unitemized contribution: $3,060

Combined total: $24,034.84

Republican Robb Slaughter

General Election

Total contributions: $100

Total expenditures: $50

Individual contributions: $100

Primary Election

Total contributions/expenditures: $9,746

Personal contributions: $7,591

Individual contributions: $1,400

Unitemized contributions: $755

Combined total: $9,846

Sweetwater County Sheriff‘s Race

Republican John Grossnickle

General Election

Total: $12,222.77

Personal contributions: $5,467.12

Individual contributions: $3,000

In-kind contributions: $3,755.65

Primary Election

Total contributions: $15,076.63

Total expenditures: $12,163.17

Personal contributions: $559.55

Individual contributions: $10,017.94

Anonymous contributions: $1,220

In-kind contributions: $754.14

Unitemized contributions: $2,525

Combined total: $27,299.40

Independent Chris Sutton

General Election

Total contributions: $7,414.56

Total expenditures: $7,142.02

Personal contributions: $4,294.57

Individual contributions: $3,149.79

Primary Election:

Total: $0

Combined total: $7,414.56

Primary Election notable:

Republican Dwane Pacheco (Sheriff’s candidate)

Total contributions/expenditures: $26,635.70

Personal contributions: $5,627.70

Individual contributions: $20,702

Anonymous contribution: $306