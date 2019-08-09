Cancer Center Celebrates 5th Anniversary

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center opened its doors June 2014. Since then, the state-of-the-art center has cared for thousands of patients.

To mark the occasion, the staff at the center and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are hosting a free parking lot party to celebrate the anniversary and honor the many patients who have passed through their doors.

“We are so excited to celebrate this momentous occasion and to honor and recognize the amazing patients that we have had the privilege of treating over the past five years,” said Cancer Center Director Tasha Harris.

“I have been a part of this cancer center since we opened, and it has been a wonderful journey,” she said. “Countless patients and their families have expressed how grateful they are to have a state-of-the-art cancer center right here at home. It really is worth celebrating.”

The entire community is invited to the event. It’s from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Cancer Center entrance at the back of 1180 College Drive. Expect a variety of food, activities and prizes:

Special Tribute Walk: During a tour of the Cancer Center, you’ll see pictures of people who have had or are undergoing treatment. Take some time to read about their journey and experiences at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

Dedication of Patient Tribute Tree: The metal tree, donated by Cutting Edge Designs and SweetwaterNow, was erected outside of the Cancer Center entrance in honor of all cancer patients. The colored ribbons on the tree represent some of the many types of cancer people are battling.

Food: Hospital Executive Chef Leah Lassise and cafeteria cooks will serve pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, brats, green salad, potato salad, baked beans, fruit, cookies and infused water. Western Wyoming Beverage and Chill Out Ice Cream Truck also will serve drinks and treats.

Activities: Rocks can be painted in remembrance of people or in tribute to cancer patients. The rocks then can be placed at the base of the metal tree. Transformations Face Painting will be on hand to add a little whimsey to your appearance.

Information & resources: A Wyoming Cancer Resource Services representative will be on hand to answer questions about cancer prevention, healthy lifestyles and free services for cancer screenings. Walgreens will hand out samples of their new oncology skin care line. A support group representative with Hope 4 Healing Cancer Alliance will be available to answer questions. A special display will offer information on the number of treatments, types of drugs used and number of patients seen at the Cancer Center.

Prizes: Enter to win a one-night’s stay at Red Canyon Lodge, a $500 gift basket from Fremont Motor Co., one of two float pod sessions at Soul Studio, one of two $50 gift certificates to Santa Fe Southwest Grill; a collapsible chair and coffee mug, and Cancer Center visors and T-shirts.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate of the University of Utah Health’s Huntsman Cancer Institute. The state-of-the-art center, designed by the Huntsman Cancer Institute, is the first of its kind in the southwestern Wyoming region.

It offers a range of services and specialists all under one roof, including hematology and medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion area, radiation oncology, radiology, specialty laboratory services, and various medical and surgical specialties.

“We are very lucky to have this cancer center here, with all of the top-of the line equipment that we have,” Harris said. “We can deliver the same types of treatments and the same quality of treatments that a larger center can.

“What makes our center really special, is our amazing staff who are highly skilled and full of compassion and care for our patients,” she said.

“We want people to know that they don’t have to travel far from home to get the best possible care. They can get outstanding care right here at home,” Harris said. “We can also help with transportation assistance and housing, which are wonderful benefits for our patients who have to travel in from surrounding communities.”

For more information, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/otolaryngology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, pediatrics, nephrology, obstetrics and women’s health, oncology, orthopedics and sports medicine, and urology. Services include cardiac rehabilitation, cardio and respiratory, diabetes education, dialysis, emergency care, intensive care, laboratory services, medical imaging, medical and surgical, nutrition therapy, rehabilitation and sleep disorder lab, as well as cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services through its affiliation with University of Utah Health. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.