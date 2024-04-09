Cancer Center Oncologist Tapped for Government Relations Committee Role

Cancer Center Oncologist Tapped for Government Relations Committee Role

Dr. Banu Symington. File photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – Dr. Banu Symington, a hematologist/oncologist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, has been invited to serve as a member of the Government Relations Committee for the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Association for Clinical Oncology.

“I am excited about this appointment,” Symington said. “It is a step I have envisioned that will give me a broader and potentially more actionable platform for my advocacy for rural and uninsured patients.”

Symington’s prestigious three-year appointment begins June 5.

