Cancer Center Receives $6,000 Grant from American Cancer Society

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center recently received a $6,000 grant from the American Cancer Society to provide transportation assistance to people with cancer during treatment from April 1 through March 31, 2026.

“We are deeply grateful to the American Cancer Society for their generous grant, which allows us to provide gas cards to our cancer patients,” Tasha Harris, dosimetrist and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Radiation Oncology Director said. “We have many patients who travel long distances to come to treatment every day. This becomes a financial burden. Transportation should never be a barrier to receiving life-saving care, and thanks to ACS, every gas card brings hope, healing, and the support our patients need.”

The grant is part of a national investment of $9 million that is expected to provide nearly 63,000 eligible patients with nearly 800,000 transportation and lodging services.

Access to high-quality cancer treatment impacts cancer outcomes. A lack of the transportation and lodging needed to receive quality care can lead to missed appointments, treatment interruptions, and delays in follow up care. In a 2023 Journal of the National Cancer Institute study, American Cancer Society researchers found that delayed care due to lack of transportation is associated with increased emergency room use and mortality risk among adults with and without cancer history.

“Transportation obstacles or the cost of a hotel room should not be barriers that determine the survival of those needing cancer treatment,” Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society said. “Partnering with health systems and organizations across the country to provide funding to deliver the direct assistance needed helps to fill these equity gaps and improves cancer outcomes.”