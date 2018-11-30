Candice “Candy” Ann Long (July 15, 1950 – November 29, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Candice “Candy” Ann Long, 68, of Rock Springs, WY, , passed away November 29, 2018 at her home. She was a former resident of Eden for 30 years.

She was born July 15, 1950 in Newcastle, Wyoming, the daughter of Ellsworth Richard Lingle Sr. and Lucille Marie Morgan Lingle.

She graduated from Bellflower High School, Bellflower, CA with the class of 1968. Candice married Douglas Earl Long on July 13, 1968 in Bellflower, CA. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2007.

She was employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 as the kitchen manager for 20 years retiring in May of 2015. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed sewing, painting, and spending time with her family and great-grandchildren. She was truly a saint. She would do anything for anyone. Her family always came first over herself and she could brighten the darkest days with her presence.

Survivors include her daughter Denice L. Long of Rock Springs; grandchildren Michael Douglas Long and Jessica Alyc Skinner and husband Colt Z. Skinner all of Rock Springs; great-grandchildren Yavihanna Long, JezzaVayca Long, Shandyn Long, Tighe Long, Orion Long and Rorie Ann Skinner; aunt Donna Elliot of Newcastle, WY; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Earl Long, parents Ellsworth Sr. and Lucille Lingle, brother Ellsworth Richard Lingle Jr., two sisters Winnifred Goldberry and Hazel Barnes.

Private family Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

