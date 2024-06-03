Candidate Filing Concludes, Several Races Set for Primary and General Elections

Update: This post was updated to include Republican Rose Mosbey as a candidate for the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners.

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The filing period for federal, state and local elected positions ended Friday, with several races developing for the August Primary Election, as well as the November General Election.

Sen. John Barrasso faces two Republican challengers in his re-election bid to the U.S. Senate. Barrasso faces Laramie’s John Holtz and Mills resident Reid Rasner in the Republican primary. The winner of that election will face Democratic challenger Scott Morrow of Laramie in the November election.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rep. Harriet Hageman also faces a challenge from within her party during the August election as Republican Steven Helling from Casper is seeking election to the state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner of that election faces Democrat Kyle G. Cameron in November.

In local Wyoming Legislature elections, Senate District 12 will see Republicans Sen. John Kolb and Jeff Ramaj face one another in the August primary, with the winner of that election facing Democratic candidate Kenilynn Zanetti in November. In Senate District 14, a three-way between Republican hopefuls Albert Sommers, Billy Winney and Laura Taliaferro Pearson has developed for the position Sen. Fred Baldwin will retire from.

In local elections to the state house of representatives, the Republican primary will decide if incumbent Rep. J.T. Larson or challenger Terry Ellison will serve for House District 17. Republican Rep. Scott Hiner is the sole candidate in House District 18, while House District 19 features a race between Republicans Joe Webb and incumbent Jon Conrad. In House District 39, a three-way Republican race between incumbent Cody Wylie and challengers Laura Mckee and Marshall Burt. House District 47 will see a race between Republican incumbent Bob Davis from Baggs and Democrat challenger James Wilson of Reliance. Republican Clark Stith in House District 48 faces a primary challenge to his reelection bid from Darin McCann, while incumbent Republican Tony Niemiec faces a primary challenge from Marlene Brady.

In the election for two positions to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, two Republican incumbents, a Republican challenger and a Democratic challenger are seeking election. Republicans Taylor Jones, Mary Thoman and Rose Mosbey will face each other during the August election, with Democrat Joyce Jansa Corcoran facing the top two finishers in the November General Election.

In Rock Springs, a race between incumbent Tim Robinson and Rick Milonas for Rock Springs City Council’s Ward I seat will be determined in November, while Rob Zotte, Larry Hickerson and Brent Bettolo are unopposed in their reelection bids. In Green River, Incumbent Sherry Bushman and former Councilman Mark Peterson will face off for the Ward I seat, while incumbent George Jost and challenger Jessica Maser seek election in Ward II. Robert Berg is unopposed in his reelection bid to the Green River City Council’s Ward II seat.

For the Granger Town Council, Vern Howey is the only person to file for election. In Superior, Thomas McCune and Sandra Merritt have filed for election to the town council. According to the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office, no one has filed to seek election to the Wamsutter Town Council.