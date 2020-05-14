Candidates Can File for Primary Elections Starting May 14

ROCK SPRINGS — Those who have a desire to run for a city council, county commissioner or a legislative office, can officially file for office starting, Thursday, May 14.

Even though the Sweetwater County Courthouse will not reopen due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus until Monday, May 18, those seeking an office can still file online, through the mail, or in-person.

Sweetwater County Election Clerk Darlene L. Eidt said if a candidate wants to file in-person prior to the county reopening, they can call the election office at 307-872-3733 to request an appointment.

Candidates who would like to file online or through the mail can do so by accessing the county’s website, www.sweet.wy.us. Eidt said just click on Elections, then Election Candidate Information. Under the Election Candidate Information link the candidates will have access to the 2020 Campaign Guide and the election forms needed to file for an elected office.

The filing application lists the filing dates, where to file and cost of filing, Eidt said. If a fee is collected, it is due at the time of filing, however, not all offices have fees.

Not all candidates running for office file during this time. From May 14-29, those seeking office for United States Senator, U.S. Representative, Wyoming House or Senate, Sweetwater County Commission, Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, Wamsutter City Council, and Granger City Council, will file now.

Candidates who are running for a college board, school board, or special district seat will not have to file until the General Election filing period, which takes place August 5-24.

According to Eidt, the application will list the filing office where the candidate must file. For county offices, college boards and school boards, candidates file in the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Court House in Green River. Those who are running for municipal offices file with the city or town clerk.

See the full list of seats open in Sweetwater County here or below: