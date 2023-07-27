Candidates Selected for Open County Commission Seat

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Republican Party has selected three qualified residents to fill the vacant seat left open on the Board of Commissioners of Sweetwater County due to Lauren Schoenfeld’s recent resignation.

The Republican Party had 20 days to select three candidates, which will then be forwarded to the Commissioners. The Sweetwater County Commission will interview the candidates at their meeting on Tuesday, August 1.

According to Elizabeth Bingham, Sweetwater County Republican Party Chairman, eight Republicans applied for the candidacy and on Saturday, July 22, three qualified candidates were selected.

“A rigorous process was applied to this selection with 5-minute speeches from all candidates and a question and answer session,” Bingham said in her blog post.

After this process, 59 ballots were cast and the candidates were narrowed down to six. The remaining candidates participated in a second question and answer session and then another vote took place. Fifty-nine ballots were cast to determine the top three candidates, according to Bingham.

The three nominees are Jon “KC” Doak, Taylor Jones and Jeff Ramaj.

According to the Sweetwater County Commissioner’s packet, the interviews will start at 11:35 a.m. with Doak, followed by Jones at 11:45 a.m. and Ramaj at 11:55 a.m.