Candlelight Vigil Scheduled in Remembrance of Cayleigh Welch

ROCK SPRINGS — According to the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Volleyball team, a candlelight vigil will be held for Cayleigh Welch, who passed away suddenly on September 22.

“Cayleigh Welch was an amazing, hard working young lady,” the team’s page said. “She was a quiet talent that brought great joy to our team. Our hearts are broken for her family, as well as our Mustang Athletics family. Cayleigh’s hard work and dedication will be missed beyond measure, and we all are eternally grateful for every single minute we shared with her, even if only for a short period of time.”

The team will hold the candlelight vigil on Thursday, October 1, at 7:30 pm on the Mustangs’ soccer field.