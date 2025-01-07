Candon David Jones (December 10, 1987 – January 4, 2025)

Candon Jones left us unexpectedly on January 4, 2025, due to a medical condition, and has joined all those who have gone on before him. Rest assured, there’s one helluva reunion happening!

Candon joined the family on December 10, 1987, completing the blended family of Penny and David, which included four older sisters, Kortney, Karissa, Kamee and Lexi. Needless to say, the boy was doted on and the phrase “Just give him what he wants!” was frequently heard. In spite of being just a little spoiled, he was an amazingly funny, loving, and charming kid, and those descriptors stayed with him as he grew into an equally wonderful man.

This is not to say that he didn’t deserve being called a s*** as well. His sisters and cousins can remember playing the “name 10 candy bars” game, which some continue to torture their mothers with to this day. Then were those who had the “pleasure” of being pinned to the floor while he would come dangerously close to letting spit drop to their foreheads. Ew….

Candon was also a phenomenal cook and when he was in charge of the Thanksgiving turkey, all bets were off. One year, a particularly spectacular photo was shared of the turkey, pre-oven. Quite honestly, it was so covered in herbs that his auntie couldn’t help but comment that it looked like he had dropped it in the lawn. His response?… We were getting to see all of the tasty goodness just falling out of the bird. Don’t even get me started on his perfectly grilled steaks.

He met the love of his life Kristi, who came as a package with her adorable daughter Taegan (Tiggly), and they became a family. Their family sprouted from there! Candon became a dad with the birth of Kayden, his best buddy and compass. A few years later, the boy was blessed with the twins, Haisley and Kenna, which completed the estrogen brigade of the Jones household. And finally, he and Kristi made the whole party “legit” and got married!!

He leaves behind his wife, Kristi, his children Kayden, Haisley, Kenna and step-daughter Taegan. Included in this list of those who are left without Candon’s sarcasm and wit are his mother Penny Jacobs (Randy), sisters Kortney Clark (Randy,) Karissa Morris (Bill,) Kamee Jensen (Tyler,) and Lexi Rock (Jason,) as well as aunties, uncles, and a whole herd of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Candon was preceded in death by his dad David Jones, mother in law Julie Terry, paternal grandparents Bill and Betty Greatorex and maternal grandparents Dick and Diana Hughes

Friends and family please feel free to join us for a casual celebration of life, to be held on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Green River Bowling Center, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY.

“Perhaps they are not stars, but openings in the Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines upon us to let us know they are happy. They are with us forever.”

~Unknown

Life is short. Eat dessert first!