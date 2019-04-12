Cannon Oil & Gas is Hiring for a Mechanic

Why Work for Cannon Oil & Gas Well Service Inc.?
Cannon Oil and Gas Well Service, Inc. has been a leader in the oil and gas industry for over 40 years due to an impeccable safety record and commitment to maintaining a quality working environment for all employees. Cannon Oil and Gas Well Service, Inc. provides high quality services nationwide but holds a strong commitment to serving Wyoming and provides excellent employment benefit packages for its employees and their families.
NEW EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PACKAGE FOR 2019!
- New Lower Medical/Dental/Vision rates
- 401k with match
- Paid Vacation Days after one year
Exciting new bonus structure for 2019.
- Sign-On Bonuses for New Hires
- Current Employee Bonus for Recommending New Hire
- Increased Annual Retention Bonus
- Annual and Quarterly Safety Bonus Pay
- Proactive HEROS program that can be used for FR work wear
Cannon Oil and Gas Well Service Inc. is now hiring a Mechanic.
A locally owned and operated oilfield service company, Cannon’s mission is to employ a highly-trained staff of rig hands, cement operators, swab rig operators, mechanics/welders & truck drivers committed to the health, safety and environment of it employees, customers and community.
Cannon’s commitment to its employees and customers makes them a leader in the industry. Cannon operates in primarily in the state of Wyoming, but services operations across the US.
Cannon is a leader in the industry when it comes to safety.
Sign-On Bonus for New Hires, Annual Retention Bonus for Current Employees, and Safety Bonuses, All in Addition to Your Salary
Cannon is an equal opportunity employer. To be eligible for employment you must pass a pre-employment drug screening and continued drug screening is required.
Apply Today!
Apply in-person at 348 Turret Dr., Rock Springs, WY or online here.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.