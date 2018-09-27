Cannon Oil & Gas is Hiring Rig Hands

Cannon Oil and Gas Well Service Inc. is hiring for Rig Hands

A locally owned and operated work over/completion/P&A servicing company, Cannon’s mission is to employ a highly-trained staff committed to the health, safety, and environment of its employees and customers.

Cannon’s commitment to its customers and employees makes them a leader in the industry. Cannon operates primarily in the state of Wyoming, but services operations across the US.

They are an industry leader in safety with 15 years of “No Lost Time.”