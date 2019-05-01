Cannon Oil & Gas is Hiring Winch Truck Operators

A locally owned and operated oilfield service company, Cannon’s mission is to employ a highly-trained staff of rig hands, cement operators, swab rig operators, mechanics/welders & truck drivers committed to the health, safety and environment of it employees, customers and community.

Cannon’s commitment to its employees and customers makes them a leader in the industry. Cannon operates in primarily in the state of Wyoming, but services operations across the US.

Cannon is a leader in the industry when it comes to safety.