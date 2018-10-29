Cannon Oil & Gas is Hiring

Cannon Oil and Gas Well Service Inc. is now hiring for all positions.
A locally owned and operated oilfield service company, Cannon’s mission is to employ a highly-trained staff of rig hands, cement operators, swab rig operators, mechanics/welders & truck drivers committed to the health, safety and environment of it employees, customers and community.
Cannon’s commitment to its employees and customers makes them a leader in the industry. Cannon operates in primarily in the state of Wyoming, but services operations across the US.
Cannon is a leader in the industry when it comes to safety.
Sign-On Bonus for New Hires, Annual Retention Bonus for Current Employees, and Safety Bonuses, All in Addition to Your Salary
The Benefits of Working for Cannon
Cannon Oil & Gas has served Sweetwater County for 40 years and prides itself on offering great benefits to our employees and their families.
Those benefits include:
- Medical/Dental/Vision
- 401k
- Paid Vacation
- Safety Bonus Pay
- Sign-On Bonuses for New Hires
- Annual Retention Bonus
Cannon is an equal opportunity employer. To be eligible for employment you must pass a pre-employment drug screening and continued drug screening is required.
Apply Today!
Apply in-person at 348 Turret Dr., Rock Springs, WY or online here.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.