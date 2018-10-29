Cannon Oil & Gas is Hiring

Cannon Oil and Gas Well Service Inc. is now hiring for all positions.

A locally owned and operated oilfield service company, Cannon’s mission is to employ a highly-trained staff of rig hands, cement operators, swab rig operators, mechanics/welders & truck drivers committed to the health, safety and environment of it employees, customers and community.

Cannon’s commitment to its employees and customers makes them a leader in the industry. Cannon operates in primarily in the state of Wyoming, but services operations across the US.

Cannon is a leader in the industry when it comes to safety.

Sign-On Bonus for New Hires, Annual Retention Bonus for Current Employees, and Safety Bonuses, All in Addition to Your Salary

The Benefits of Working for Cannon

Cannon Oil & Gas has served Sweetwater County for 40 years and prides itself on offering great benefits to our employees and their families.

Those benefits include:

  • Medical/Dental/Vision
  • 401k
  • Paid Vacation
  • Safety Bonus Pay
  • Sign-On Bonuses for New Hires
  • Annual Retention Bonus

Cannon is an equal opportunity employer. To be eligible for employment you must pass a pre-employment drug screening and continued drug screening is required.

Apply Today!

Apply in-person at 348 Turret Dr., Rock Springs, WY or online here.

