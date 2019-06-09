Car Catches Fire in One Vehicle Crash

ROCK SPRINGS — On June 7, 2019 at approximately 2214 hours, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department and Firefighters from the Rock Springs Fire Department were dispatched to a one vehicle crash that occurred on Gateway Boulevard.

The driver of a small SUV thought he was turning into a business entrance of a hotel but accidentally turned into the desert. The SUV became stuck and caught on fire. The driver of the SUV was able to exit the vehicle unharmed and was helped to safety by nearby members of the community.

The fire department was able to contain the fire to the vehicle and immediate area.