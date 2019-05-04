Car Chase Results in Exchanged Gunfire in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — On May 3, 2019, the Wyoming Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle, and the vehicle failed to stop. The Trooper pursued the vehicle, and it entered into the City of Cheyenne where the Cheyenne Police Department became lead in the pursuit. The pursuit came to a stop, after the suspect vehicle crashed in the 2300 block of East Pershing around 6:30 p.m.



During the pursuit, there was an exchange of gunfire between the driver of the vehicle and law enforcement officers. The man driving the stolen vehicle sustained two gunshot wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.



No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident. Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead over the case.