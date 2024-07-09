Car Crashes into Green River Alta Convenience Store Monday

A vehicle crashed into the Alta Convenience Store on Flaming Gorge Way Monday afternoon due to the accelerator being stuck. SweetwaterNOW photo by Adrienne Hintz

GREEN RIVER — A stuck accelerator caused a vehicle to crash into the Alta Convenience Store located at 1050 W Flaming Gorge Way on the west side of Green River Monday afternoon.

Green River Police Department officers responded to the report at approximately 3:45 p.m., and upon arrival, they discovered the vehicle’s accelerator was stuck which caused the vehicle to collide with the building.

The driver was not impaired and the crash was a result of the vehicle malfunctioning, GRPD said. No injuries were reported during the investigation.

Due to the damage, Alta Convenience will be closed until further notice.