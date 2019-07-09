Car Strikes Pedestrian South of Cheyenne in Fatal Collision

CHEYENNE– On July 6, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 0 on US 85 south of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Around 11:50 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

A 2006 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on US 85 when the driver observed two pedestrians in the roadway. The first pedestrian was standing in the northbound emergency lane, and the second was standing in the northbound driving lane. The driver of the Hyundai was unable to avoid the pedestrian in the northbound driving lane and collided with him.

The pedestrian has been identified as 45-year-old Lovonia, Michigan resident Charles MacDonald. MacDonald succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 51-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Elizabeth Oleson. Oleson was wearing her seatbelt and not injured in the crash.

Alcohol use is being investigated on the part of MacDonald as being a possible contributing factor.

This is the 83rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 49 in 2018, 72 in 2017, and 45 in 2016 to date.