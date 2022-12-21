Carbon County Medic Killed by Semi on I-80, Another Injured

RAWLINS — On December 21, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 3:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries.

The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.