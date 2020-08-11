CARES Act Budget Amended by SCSD No. 1 Board

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will have about $1.9 million worth of CARES-related funding to use throughout the next school year, according to Chief Financial Officer Scot Duncan.

Tonight the board of trustees approved an amendment to the funding that is comprised of about $1.6 million in CARES Act funding, and the rest coming for two grants allocated to the district through Governor Mark Gordon’s office.

The CARES Relief grant totals about $285,000 and has been earmarked primarily for nutrition services, equipment and technology needs, according to Duncan.

The federal GEERs grant totals roughly $35,000 and will be used for the Swivl cameras teachers will need for those students who have chosen the remote learning option.

“We’ve received the projected money from this grant, but it’s still pending approval from the (Wyoming Department of Education),” Duncan said. “So when it comes time to make a motion you’ll need to understand that this money is still pending at the state level. But we’re wanting to take it this month so we don’t have to come back in September and have another public hearing.”

Linda Carter, Director of Grants & Federal Programs for the district, shared a spreadsheet at the meeting tonight that outlines specifically what the grant money will be used for this year.

“We have identified the grants that require us to have some relationship with the private school area and have some funding available for them to do some of the things they need to do through the CARES funding,” Carter said.

The CARES Relief Funding has to be spent by the end of December, so the district will be using those funds first, said Carter. The GEERS money will be used next followed by the CARES Act allocation.

Some areas of the district will be using all three funding sources. But Carter said this will free up money to apply to district priorities including professional cleaning services and additional cleaning throughout the district.

Later in the meeting, the board voted to accept the budget amendments for the CARES Grant. Board members Lenny Hay and George Reedy were not present at tonight’s meeting.



