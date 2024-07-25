Carl A. Maldonado (January 31, 1945 – June 30, 2024)

The clock stopped for Carl A. Maldonado, 79, on June 30, 2024. Carl (known to many as “Charlie” or “Carlitos”) lived a complete and full life, passing away on his own terms surrounded by his loving children. He was born January 31, 1945, to Juan Maldonado and Aurelia Sanchez in Rock Springs, Wyoming, raised in Green River, Wyoming.

Carl leaves behind a son, Carl F and wife Tracy Maldonado and daughter, Carla and husband Mark LeFaivre, four grandchildren, Hannah and husband Coady Rood, Gillian Maldonado and companion Cole Weidle, Haley and husband Gytenis Borusas, and Hunter LeFaivre, two brothers, John and wife Diane Maldonado, Roland Maldonado, and sister Mary Maldonado-Iribarren and several nephews and nieces. Long time partner and friend, Kate Beckes and good friend Maria Macias.

After graduating from high school 1963, Carl enlisted in the military and served in the Army for three years. He was a paratrooper in the 319th Artillery 173rd Airborne in Vietnam. After returning home from service, he worked for FMC as a maintenance mechanic from 1966 to 2007. He married Kathleen Fletcher in Rock Springs, Wyoming and had twins (son and daughter) from this union. They later divorced.

A charismatic and illuminating presence radiating energy and being the life and soul of any gathering, Carl was always ready for a good debate. His ethos and wisdom conveyed in conversations shared with his children and grandchildren will always be a treasured memory.

Carl was very active in politics and served his community as a Democrat in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. He served in the State House of Representatives from 1983 to 1988 and was a State Senator serving District 13 from 1989 to 1994, holding the position of Senate Minority Whip from 1993 to 1994. He also was a County Commissioner from 1995 to 2002, serving as Commission Chair from 1997 to 2000.

Carl retired from FMC after 40 years, including his 19 years in politics. He moved to San Saba, Texas in favor of the dry and hot climate. He loved living on his ranch, tending to his animals and fixing and making improvements to his property. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with friends. But most of all, he enjoyed every opportunity he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren.

Carl was a strong supporter of San Saba County Friends of Animals, the local animal rescue group in San Saba County. He also was a proud member of the VFW. He advocated for and was a good friend to anyone in need, providing assistance and emotional support and just being that person you could rely on, especially to other Veterans.

He was a very giving, kind and loving brother, father, friend and grandfather. With broken hearts, we say goodbye to a wonderful man that loved his family and friends deeply and served our country proudly. He will always be our Captain America!

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his bother-in-law, Joe Iribarren and his friend, Shawnee Kizzire.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place August 15, 2024 at Wedding Oak 302 Events Center, San Saba, TX from 4-7 p.m.

A military service will take place at a later date with interment at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River.