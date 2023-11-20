Carl Alan Christiansen (May 12, 1960 – November 17, 2023)

Carl Alan Christiansen, 63, passed away Nov. 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia following a lengthy illness.

He was born on May 12,1960 in Trinidad, Colorado. Carl and his family moved to Rock Springs in 1965 and he graduated RSHS with the class of 1978.

Mr. Christiansen was employed in the autobody business for over 40 years, the last 20 years in Alanta with Bavarian Body Works where he was known for his attention to detail and quality of work.

He was an accomplished artist and enjoyed restoring older cars and trucks. He enjoyed the outdoors and was always ready for a road trip, regardless of the destination.

Survivors include his father E. A. (Chris) Christiansen of Rock Springs; sisters Karen McCoy and husband Bob of Salina, KS; Christine Virks and husband Kurt of Casper, WY; brothers Richard and wife Pat of Howard, PA; Steve and wife Laura of Pinedale, WY; James and wife Neri of Rock Springs along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte and brother Terry.

Cremation will take place and a private service will be scheduled in the summer of 2024.